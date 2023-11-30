Mosley Jr. faces Conley for WBA Continental Americas belt  – World Boxing Association

Shane Mosley Jr. and Joshua Conley will square off this Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas middleweight title.

Two experienced fighters will be in the ring in a very interesting fight in which both will have things on the line and will be looking for a victory that will keep them in the limelight at the moment.

Mosley, 32, is in good form and has won three fights in a row. The American defeated D’Mitrius Ballard in his most recent fight in June and is looking to keep his streak alive this time around.

Conley, on the other hand, is a 31-year-old fighter who is not at his best. He has two consecutive defeats against fighters like Sergio Derevyachenko and Steven Butler, both of good class.

His plan is to get back to winning ways and for that he will try to use all the experience gained in recent fights in order to surprise.

Mosley has a record of 20 wins, 4 losses and 11 knockouts. Conley has 17 wins, 5 losses, 1 draw and 11 knockouts.



