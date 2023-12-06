Home / Boxing Videos / Adam Azim sends message to Enock Poulsen ‼ | "European title is staying in Slough!"

Adam Azim sends message to Enock Poulsen ‼ | "European title is staying in Slough!"

Sky Sports Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
Adam Azim will defend his European title against former champion Enock Poulsen and told the Danish fighter that he won’t be regaining his belt. They fight on Feb 3, on the undercard of #BillamSmithMasternak

►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

Jesse Bam Rodriguez Vs Sunny Edwards: FACE OFF

Ahead of the December 16 bout between Jesse Bam Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards, the two …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved