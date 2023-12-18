Home / Boxing News / La Cruz is new WBA Gold Champion  – World Boxing Association

La Cruz is new WBA Gold Champion  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 1 hour ago Boxing News

Cuban Julio Cesar La Cruz conquered the bridgerweight gold belt after defeating Austine Nnamdi by decision this Saturday at the World Boxing Association (WBA) KO Drugs held in Conakry, Guinea. 

The double Olympic gold medalist has recently begun his professional career and this was his third professional victory, which puts him as champion of the newly established category in the pioneer organization and in which the world champion is Evgeny Tishchenko.

Julio Cesar La Cruz showed his usual boxing of evading and being effective in attack and got a comprehensive victory that puts him on the map of the boxing rented and now thinks of facing the best in the category. 

La Cruz now has 3 wins, 2 of them by knockout and is one of the most outstanding fighters of the Cuban national team among those who recently made the leap to  professional boxing.



Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

David Morrell Jr. Blasts Sena Agbeko in Two Rounds, Retains Title

David Morrell Jr. Blasts Sena Agbeko in Two Rounds, Retains Title

The WBA 168-pound titlist remains unbeaten with a scintillating performance Saturday night on SHOWTIME. DAVID …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved