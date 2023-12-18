La Cruz is new WBA Gold Champion  – World Boxing Association

Cuban Julio Cesar La Cruz conquered the bridgerweight gold belt after defeating Austine Nnamdi by decision this Saturday at the World Boxing Association (WBA) KO Drugs held in Conakry, Guinea.

The double Olympic gold medalist has recently begun his professional career and this was his third professional victory, which puts him as champion of the newly established category in the pioneer organization and in which the world champion is Evgeny Tishchenko.

Julio Cesar La Cruz showed his usual boxing of evading and being effective in attack and got a comprehensive victory that puts him on the map of the boxing rented and now thinks of facing the best in the category.

La Cruz now has 3 wins, 2 of them by knockout and is one of the most outstanding fighters of the Cuban national team among those who recently made the leap to professional boxing.



