|OFFICIAL WEIGHTS AND PHOTOS
GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT ON DAZN: TITO SANCHEZ VS. WALTER SANTIBAÑES
LIVE FROM FANTASY SPRINGS ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14
|Click HERE to Rewatch the Weigh-In
Mandatory Credit: Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy
###
|Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions. The event is available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.Tickets for Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Sanchez vs. Santibañes are on sale and are priced at $65, $55, $45, and $35 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at FantasySpringsResort.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com. For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and DAZN.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZNBoxing. Become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy and https://www.facebook.com/DAZN. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoy and @DAZNBoxing. Follow the conversation using #GBFightNight
The post GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT ON DAZN: TITO SANCHEZ VS. WALTER SANTIBAÑES appeared first on Golden Boy Promotions.
Source link