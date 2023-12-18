"I'm IBF mandatory for Fury-Usyk winner, if they rematch, I'll fight Joshua!" Filip Hrgovic





Filip Hrgovic makes it very clear that he wants fights with the heavyweight division’s biggest stars as he edges closes to a mandatory title shot. But first he faces Mark De Mori on Saturday night at the Day Of Reckoning.

