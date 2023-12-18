Home / Boxing Videos / "I'm IBF mandatory for Fury-Usyk winner, if they rematch, I'll fight Joshua!" Filip Hrgovic

"I'm IBF mandatory for Fury-Usyk winner, if they rematch, I'll fight Joshua!" Filip Hrgovic

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions



Filip Hrgovic makes it very clear that he wants fights with the heavyweight division’s biggest stars as he edges closes to a mandatory title shot. But first he faces Mark De Mori on Saturday night at the Day Of Reckoning.

