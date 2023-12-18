Yesica Nery Plata successfully defended in Germany – World Boxing Association

Making history far away from home, World Boxing Association Super Light Flyweight Champion Yesica Nery Plata defeated Sarah Bormann in a split decision at the Weihnachtscirkus stadium in Germany and completed an important second defense.

The Mexican boxer had won the black and gold belt on March 11, 2022 in Panama against the emblematic Yesica Bopp. Then, she traveled to Canada on January 13, 2023 for the world unification with local star Kim Clavel and this December 16, she faced another important representative of world boxing, Sarah Bormann, defeating her at home and taking away her undefeated 17 wins.

The fight was already looking like a competitive challenge for the Mexico City native, and so it was. From the beginning of the bout, both boxers took center stage for an explosive exchange of technique that put the reflexes of both at constant risk.

Nery was able to impose her aggressiveness with combinations that opened up high and ended in Bormann’s middle area. Determination, aggressiveness and speed helped the Aztec to take the victory.

Now, the 29 year old super flyweight champion of the pioneer organization, increased her numbers to 30 fights won with 3 knockouts and only 2 defeats. The judges’ scorecards were: 95-94 for Bormann and 96-93 plus 97-92 for Nery Plata.



