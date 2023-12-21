Home / Boxing News / WBA mourns death of Alfonso Múnera Cabas  – World Boxing Association

WBA mourns death of Alfonso Múnera Cabas  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 54 mins ago Boxing News

The World Boxing Association (WBA) mourns the passing of Alfonso Múnera Cabas on Wednesday, December 21 at the age of 96. The Colombian boxing man and former president of Fecolbox passed away in Cartagena after dedicating a good part of his life to the sport. 

He was part of Colombia’s first Olympic medals in Munich 1972 and many of those involved in Colombian boxing remember him as a great mentor and passionate about improving boxing and the sport in general. 

From the WBA we send condolences to his family and friends, as well as Colombian boxing in general for the loss of such an important historical figure for the discipline.



Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Yesica Nery Plata successfully defended in Germany – World Boxing Association

Yesica Nery Plata successfully defended in Germany – World Boxing Association

Making history far away from home, World Boxing Association Super Light Flyweight Champion Yesica Nery …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved