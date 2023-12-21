WBA mourns death of Alfonso Múnera Cabas  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) mourns the passing of Alfonso Múnera Cabas on Wednesday, December 21 at the age of 96. The Colombian boxing man and former president of Fecolbox passed away in Cartagena after dedicating a good part of his life to the sport.

He was part of Colombia’s first Olympic medals in Munich 1972 and many of those involved in Colombian boxing remember him as a great mentor and passionate about improving boxing and the sport in general.

From the WBA we send condolences to his family and friends, as well as Colombian boxing in general for the loss of such an important historical figure for the discipline.



