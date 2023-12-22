Home / Press Releases / 2024 ROCKIN’ FIGHTS HOLIDAY DEALS NOW LIVE!

2024 ROCKIN’ FIGHTS HOLIDAY DEALS NOW LIVE!

Huntington, New York (December 22, 2023) — The entire Rockin’ Fights 2024 schedule is live! With some extra holiday spirit in mind, Star Boxing is pleased to share that tickets for all four “Rockin’ Fights” dates are currently discounted starting TODAY, Friday December 22 (10AM ET) through Sunday December 24 (10PM ET)!

These are deals you wont see again, and will make the perfect stocking stuffer, or gift for that special fight fan in your life. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets. We will see you at the fights!


