STAR BOXING REFLECTS ON 2023 IN A CHANGING BOXING LANDSCAPE, STAR BOXING REMAINS STEADFAST

White Plains, NY (December 31, 2023) – As the year comes to a close, it is a time of both reflection and anticipation of new year that is about to come. 2023 was yet another successful year for Star Boxing, New York’s longest running boxing promotion. With fights in New Jersey, Florida, Las Vegas, New York, Pennsylvania, California, Michigan, France, Saudi Arabia, and Italy, Star Boxing spent 2023 globetrotting, as its fighters were featured in cards across the world.

Star Boxing’s critically acclaimed “Rockin’ Fights”series continued its dominance as the best club series in New York, and arguably in the world, at the Pollstar #1 world rate club venue, The Paramount in Huntington, New York. With two completely sold-out shows, one in May and one in October, Star Boxing announced four new “Rockin’ Fights” dates at The Paramount in 2024 (February 23, May 11, September 14, November 23). Tickets for all four shows are currently on sale and can be purchased HERE. “Rockin’ Fights” 46 will take place on Friday, February 23, 2024 and the fight card will be announced very soon.

This year saw the unfortunate farewell of Showtime Boxing from the sport, of which Star Boxing had many memorable collaborations over the 37-year span with the network. Some of these events include major fights such as Adrien Broner vs Emmanuel Taylor, Antonio Tarver vs Elvir Muriqi, Delvin Rodriguez vs Austin Trout and Demetrius Andrade vs Willie Nelson to name a few. Showtime Boxing’s final curtain joins HBO Boxing who left the business in 2018, another network for which Star Boxing has promoted some of the biggest fights in the sport like Antonio Tarver vs Roy Jones Jr., Manny Pacquiao vs Chris Algieri and Bernard Hopkins vs Joe Smith Jr. However, as they say, one door closes and another opens, as Star Boxing has steadily been growing its own streaming platform, StarBoxing.TV, which reached tens-of-thousands of viewers in 2023, and is easily accessible on Roku, the IOS Store, the Google Play Store, Amazon Fire, and the web at www. StarBoxing.TV.

Star Boxing was also proud to “turn back the clock” for boxing fans by initiating a newcomer into telecasting live boxing for free with Swerve.TV. The FAST channel, Swerve Combat, is available in millions of homes across the country, who were all treated to an absolutely thrilling “Rockin’ Fights” 45 card which saw Star Boxing’s super lightweight, Alex “El Toro” Vargas and super welterweight, Wendy “Haitian Fire” Toussaint, become the new WBA Continental USA Champions in their respective weight classes.

As we turn the page to 2024, while many things in the sport have changed, one thing will remain consistent, Star Boxing will continue to be active. “2023 was a very busy and successful year for us,” said Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA. “We promoted fights all over the globe and we are really building out infrastructure with things like StarBoxing.TV to really make boxing as accessible to fight fans as possible. As we look to 2024, we have some big plans including some integral collaborations with new broadcast entities and venues. Wwe already have an extremely active schedule with our four “Rockin’ Fights” shows, plus additional shows that have not been announced yet. We are looking forward to a really great year.”