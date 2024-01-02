Jennifer Miranda to face Iara Altamirano for the WBA Interim Featherweight Interim Title – World Boxing Association

Madrid will stage the 126 lbs. World Boxing Association interim world title fight between local star Jennifer Miranda and Argentinean boxer Iara Altamirano on January 7.

During 2023, “Jenny”, who was an actress in the successful series “La Casa de Papel”, held a fruitful camp in the United States where she also had the opportunity to participate in the reality show Team Combat Leagues.

With the baggage of the experience worked in her amateur career, Miranda, 37, debuted as a professional on February 3, 2018, defeating Claire Sammut in a unanimous decision. Since then, she has 9 wins with 1 knockout and no losses.

On December 12, 2021, in an intense fight, she beat Argentina’s Jorgelina Guanini and conquered the black and gold Inter-continental featherweight belt and then defended it successfully in May 2022 against Sayda Mosquera and obtaining the #3 position in the WBA world ranking.

In the other corner will be visiting 26-year-old Iara Altamirano, a strong and technical fighter who holds an undefeated record of 9 wins and 1 draw, having won the Argentine bantamweight championship on December 14, 2019 against her compatriot Julieta Cardozo in what was her only 10-round submission so far. After that she had to put her sporting career on the back burner to focus on motherhood, but already in 2022 she resumed the activity and added two new victories that positioned her again.

This will undoubtedly be a great opportunity for these two boxers. Whoever wins will be the direct candidate to face the absolute champion Amanda Serrano.



