Dmitry Bivol Explains Why Artur Beterbiev Is A Tougher Test Than Canelo Alvarez

Matchroom Boxing



WBA World Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol reveals why he thinks the proposed Undisputed showdown with Artur Beterbiev will be a tougher fight than when he beat Canelo Alvarez back in May 2022.

Listen to the full interview on the Flash Knockdown Podcast (S4 EP3) part of the Matchroom Boxing Podcast collection, available on all streaming platforms.

