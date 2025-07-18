Queensberry & GG BET Announce Partnership

Queensberry and Ready To Fight are pleased to share, GG.BET will become the Official Betting Partner of the Undisputed Heavy Championship of the World: Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on July 19th.

A new Undisputed heavyweight champion of the world will be crowned on Saturday, where unified WBC, WBO and WBA world champion Oleksandr Usyk and IBF world champion Daniel Dubois will fight for all the belts in a historic event on UK soil.

The GG.BET press office commented “We didn’t choose the slogan ‘Big fight. Real thrills.’ for this event by chance. It perfectly reflects both the scale of the event itself and the excitement viewers can experience. We are proud to be part of such a historic event and hope every viewer will enjoy the fight to the max.”

This is GG.BET’s debut in boxing and represents a strategic effort to reach fans across sports and entertainment sectors.

GG.BET is an international betting brand represented in the UK, Ukraine and other European countries, as well as Asia. The betting brand is well-known for supporting major esports events. GG.BET has served as the official sponsor of top-tier tournaments such as the BLAST Premier CS2 series and Dota 2’s The International 2022.