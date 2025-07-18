Usyk and Dubois Share a Tense Face-Off at Wembley Ahead of Heavyweight Title Rematch – World Boxing Association

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois came face-to-face at London’s Wembley Stadium during the final press conference ahead of their highly anticipated July 19 rematch — a showdown that will decide the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, with the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO titles all on the line.

The face-off was icy and intense. Neither man said a word, but their locked stares told the story. The atmosphere was thick with tension, as the boxing world braces for one of the year’s most important fights.

Promoter Frank Warren didn’t mince words when underscoring the stakes: “This will be a massive and historic night for British boxing. Never before has an undisputed title fight taken place on UK soil. If Daniel wins, he becomes the first Brit to hold all four major belts. That’s a huge motivation.”

Usyk, ever composed and smiling, steered clear of trash talk, offering thanks to his team and fans. Dubois, meanwhile, was calm but clearly hungry: “This time, it’s going to be different. I’m ready to give everything I’ve got and bring those belts home.”

With over 80,000 fans expected to fill Wembley, the scene is set for a blockbuster event. The final staredown confirmed what everyone already suspected — both men are dialed in and ready. Come Saturday, careers and legacies will be on the line.