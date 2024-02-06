“ROCKIN’ FIGHTS” 46 UNDERCARD FIGHTS ANNOUNCED:

EIGHT FIGHT CARD READY TO TAKE THE PARAMOUNT

BY STORM ON FEBRUARY 23RD

Huntington, New York (February 5, 2024) – The buzz is alive as the #1 club boxing show in the country, (Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights”) returns to the #1 club venue in the world, (The Paramount) for the 46th edition of the famed fight series. Star Boxing is pleased to announce the remaining “Rockin’ Fights” 46 undercard bouts which rounds out a thrilling fight card.

In a 6-round super featherweight bout, JOHN GJINI (10-0 9KOs) of Greenwich, Connecticut, will square off with Ecuadorian, STEVEN GUACHAMBOSA (4-3). Gjini who has made a name for himself fighting in Albania, enters the fight with nine consecutive knockout victories. Fighting for the first time as a professional in New York, Gjini will look to impress, however, Guachambosa aims to stop him in his tracks.

New York Firefighter (FNDY) LOUIS “IL MARTELLO” MAIETTA (3-4-1) makes his ninth appearance at The Paramount, against TEVIN TERRANCE (1-1) as both fighters look to notch a key victory in their careers to gain momentum.

“RUTHLESS” RONNY REYES (3-0 1KO) makes his long-anticipated return to the New York boxing scene. Fans may remember Reyes’ last appearance at The Paramount in October of 2022, when he thrilled in a victory over Travis Crawford. who has since won six fights in a row. Reyes will return against MARKUS BOWES (2-3) of Roxboro, North Carolina, in a 4 round super featherweight bout.

FRANK “MAGIC” MONACO (1-0) of Glen Cove, NY, will go to battle with Philadelphia’s, LEVAN “KARO” LOUTSOUPITZE (0-2) in a 4 round super middleweight bout. Each fighter returns to the Paramount for the second time in their respective careers, looking to impress.

The already announced featured bouts of “Rockin’ Fights” 46 has fight fans excited as WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (15-2 8KOs) aims to make the first defense of his WBA Continental USA Championship against “THE EGYPTIAN PRINCE” MPONDA KALUNGA (11-2 3KOs) in the 10-round feature.

The co-feature pits two hungry cruiserweights against one another. WBC Continental America’s Champion, “THE ITALIAN TANK” SIMONE FEDERICI (20-2-1 8KOs) lays his title on the line against former IBO World Champion, Australia’s BLAKE “IL CAPO” CAPARELLO (34-4-1 14KOs) in a 10-round championship bout.

A special attraction undercard bout announced previously showcases Queens own, DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (20-4-1 7KOs) returns to The Paramount where he has the third most wins in “Rockin’ Fights” series history, against a stout opponent from Dublin, Ireland, KEANE “ICE MAN” MCMAHON (7-3 4KOs) in an 8 round super welterweight bout.

In an 8 round super middleweight bout, training, fighting and living out of Dzierzoniow, Poland, KAMIL BEDNAREK (13-0 7KOs) will make his New York debut against Argentinian, VICTOR HUGO EXNER (11-14-2 6KOs). The Bednarek-Exner bout is presented in association with Primetime Promotions. Bednarek is looking to get on the big stage by the end of 2024, behind a large Polish fan base in the US.

Tickets for the 46th edition of Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights” are available now, HERE.

Star Boxing “Rockin’ Fights” announced its 2024 Paramount dates (Feb 23, May 11, Sept 14 & Nov 23). TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW for all four 2024 events HERE.