Home / Boxing News / Coulson is the new WBA Oceania champion  – World Boxing Association

Coulson is the new WBA Oceania champion  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 5 hours ago Boxing News

Elle Coulson captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) Oceania middleweight belt with a unanimous decision over Jamie Edenden last Saturday at the Shirebrook Leisure Centre, Mansfield, in the United Kingdom. 

Coulson, after a dominant performance won on cards of 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92 to win the regional belt of the pioneering body and take a big leap in her career. 

The home fighter had to work hard to counter an insistent opponent like Edenden, however, she proved she was ready for this kind of challenge and was able to outbox her in almost every round. 

This victory puts Coulson in a great position to continue to move up in her professional career and moves her closer to great opportunities in world boxing.



Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Williams retains his WBA International belt in Las Vegas  – World Boxing Association

Williams retains his WBA International belt in Las Vegas  – World Boxing Association

Austin Williams retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) International middleweight belt with a seventh round …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved