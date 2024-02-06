Coulson is the new WBA Oceania champion  – World Boxing Association

Elle Coulson captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) Oceania middleweight belt with a unanimous decision over Jamie Edenden last Saturday at the Shirebrook Leisure Centre, Mansfield, in the United Kingdom.

Coulson, after a dominant performance won on cards of 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92 to win the regional belt of the pioneering body and take a big leap in her career.

The home fighter had to work hard to counter an insistent opponent like Edenden, however, she proved she was ready for this kind of challenge and was able to outbox her in almost every round.

This victory puts Coulson in a great position to continue to move up in her professional career and moves her closer to great opportunities in world boxing.



