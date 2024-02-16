Home / Boxing Videos / Viddal Riley ANNOUNCES Mikael Lawal as his next opponent on March 31🥊

Viddal Riley ANNOUNCES Mikael Lawal as his next opponent on March 31🥊

Sky Sports Boxing



London cruiserweights Viddal Riley and Mikael Lawal will clash as part of BOXXER’s bumper ‘Bad Blood’ bill at the O2 arena on Sunday March 31, live on Sky Sports.
