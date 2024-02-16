Home / Boxing Videos / Will Joshua Fight Fury? | 2024 Boxing Preview

Will Joshua Fight Fury? | 2024 Boxing Preview

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



2024 is set to be the biggest year for boxing in recent times, from undisputed heavyweight action to the 2024 Paris Olympics. DAZN Boxing have teamed up with William Hill to bring you an overview of what to expect. Darren Barker breaks down how we see Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury this year and every other big fight you don’t want to miss!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Throwback | Joseph Diaz Jr vs Andrew Cancio! Classic Clash Between Skilled Boxer And Tough Brawler!

Before Both Of These Warriors Became Champions They Had An All Out War On A …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved