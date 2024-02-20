Knockout | Eric Priest vs Paul Mendez! Priest With Big KO Statement Over Experienced 'Gallo Negro'!





Eric Priest Ended 2023 With A Big Statement! He Looks To Continue To Build His Way Up The Rankings This Year!

Priest Is Back In The Ring March 29th On The 12-round IBF and WBA Lightweight World Championship Eliminator event featuring undefeated knockout machine William “El Camarón” Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico and English fighter and former IBO World Champion Maxi “Maximus” Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs) co-promoted with DiBella Entertainment and will take place live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Tickets for Zepeda vs. Hughes are priced at $162, $108, $81 and $43 (not including applicable taxes and fees.) A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

Eric Priest (12-0 8KOs) vs Paul Mendez (21-4-2 11KOs)

Dec 14th, 2023 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA – #SanchezSantibanes

