The PBC Podcast: Jose Valenzuela, Brian Mendoza

The PBC Podcast is back in style as lightweight contender Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela and 154-pound contender Brian Mendoza join this week’s show.

Valenzuela lays out his plans for 2024, discusses the changes he made prior to his PBC 2023 KO of the Year over Chris Colbert, and shares an interesting perspective on the two main events Saturday, March 30 on Prime Video Pay-Per-View (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT).

Mendoza reflects on an eventful 2023, gives his take on March 30 as well and looks ahead to what promises to be another big year for him. Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal discuss which March 30 bout has the biggest chance for an upset and list the five fights they want to see in 2024.

