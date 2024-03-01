Baraou and Eggington made weight for their WBA eliminator bout – World Boxing Association

Germany’s Abass Baraou and Britain’s Sam Eggington met the weight for their World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight eliminator bout to be held on Friday at the Telford International Centre in Telford, England.

Baraou weighed in at 153.1 pounds, while Eggington weighed in at 153.8, to a fight schedulled at 154-pound so they were qualified to fight for the eliminator.

The bout is very important for both boxers, as the winner will qualify for a final eliminator opportunity at a later date, which is the stepping stone to earning a world title fight.

Baraou is 29 years old and comes in on a five-fight winning streak. His most recent was against Hugo Noriega last December 8, whom he defeated by unanimous decision in Orlando, Florida, during the WBA Drug KO.

Eggington is a 30-year-old veteran who is also in good momentum with three wins in a row. The local has faced renowned opponents such as Carlos Molina and Ashley Teophane, experience that he wants to use to his advantage in the ring.

Baraou has 14 wins, 1 loss and 9 knockouts. On the other hand, Eggington comes in with 34 wins, 8 losses and 20 knockouts.



