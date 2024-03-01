Libya ready for the dispute of three WBA titles – World Boxing Association

The WBA will get to Libya with three regional titles to be disputed on Friday in the city of Benghazi. An event that aims to raise the sport in this great country and that will be attended by the legend Mike Tyson.

The official weigh-in for the fights took place on Thursday and all the boxers who will fight for the titles were in order during the ceremony.

First, Khalil El Hadri and Oscar Duce will fight for the WBA Africa super featherweight belt. El Hadri, from Morocco, clocked in at 129.9 pounds, while Duge stopped the scales at 130.

The WBA Africa middleweight title will be disputed between Morocco’s Bilil Jkitou and Tanzania’s Saimon Mpenda, with the former making 159.6 pounds and the latter weighing in at 157.9 pounds.

The third fight, which will feature Ivory Coast native Adame Kone and Libyan Saad Fathi Saad for the WBA Gold Africa light heavyweight title also had no problems at the ceremony as both made the weight. Kane clocked in at 171.6 pounds and Fathi had a weight of 174.8 pounds.

Now everything is set for a great day of boxing in this country, whose activity has been growing. The WBA is pleased with this type of event and proud to be part of the growth of boxing around the world.



