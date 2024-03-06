Madrimov-Kurbanov for the WBA belt  – World Boxing Association

Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov will contest the World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight world title on Friday at the Kingdom Arena in Ryad, Saudi Arabia.

Madrimov is ranked No. 1 at 154 pounds, while Kurbanov is No. 2 and they will fight for the vacant belt once Jermell Charlo was placed as champion in recess by the championships committee.

Uzbek Madrimov comes from defeating Raphael Igbokwe in his most recent fight held last April 8, 2023. Now he will have the big opportunity he has been waiting for to win the belt this Friday.

Kurbanov has proven himself against good opponents such as Johan Gonzalez or Michel Soro and has shown his power. Now he will have a bigger challenge and believes he has the formula to face it in the best way and come out with the belt in his hands

Madrimov has a record of 9 wins, 1 draw and 6 knockouts, while Kurbanov has 25 wins, no losses and 13 knockouts.



