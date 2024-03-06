Home / Boxing News / Danny Garcia Reflects and Reloads

Danny Garcia Reflects and Reloads

The two-division titlist is ready to solidify himself as a Hall of Famer with yet another run at a world championship.

A LOOK BACK at Danny “Swift” Garcia’s Fights at Barclays Center

Two-division world champion and modern boxing great Danny “Swift” Garcia is this week’s guest on The PBC Podcast. You don’t want to miss what Garcia has to say as he maps out his 2024, gives his thoughts on the current state of boxing and on the Keith Thurman-Tim Tszyu headliner Saturday, March 30, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, available on Prime Video Pay-Per-View (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m/ PT). Also, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal go Toe to Toe over the topic “Close Fight or Robbery?” as they discuss Whitaker-Chavez, De La Hoya-Trinidad and Holyfield-Lewis I. 

For a closer look at Danny Garcia, check out his fighter page. 

The PBC Podcast is a weekly boxing show featuring timely analysis and interviews with the sport’s biggest figures. The show is published every Wednesday on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other outlets. Alternatively, listeners can find The PBC Podcast on the PBC website at www.premierboxingchampions.com/podcast.




