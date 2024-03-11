Madrimov crowned in Ryad  – World Boxing Association

Israil Madrimov became the new World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight champion with a resounding victory over Magomed Kurbanov last Friday in Ryad, Saudi Arabia.

The Uzbek finally got his title shot and did not waste it against an opponent that looked difficult on paper but he was able to solve with overwhelming ease.

The referee stopped the action at the height of that fifth round when Madrimov was punishing Kurbanov against the ropes. The 29-year-old looked strong and fast during the course of the fight and gradually demolished his opponent to take the win.

Madrimov captured the vacant 153-pound belt and achieved his goal of becoming champion in a division as complicated as this one.

The Uzbek’s record now stands at 10 wins, 1 draw and 7 knockouts, while Kurbanov’s record stands at 25 wins, 1 loss and 13 knockouts.



