Watch some exclusive footage from Knockout Chaos as Tyson Fury visited Joseph Parker before his fight with Zhilei Zhang.
#shorts #tysonfury #josephparker
Watch some exclusive footage from Knockout Chaos as Tyson Fury visited Joseph Parker before his fight with Zhilei Zhang.
#shorts #tysonfury #josephparker
Tags * Boxing Brought Eddie Hearn FURY Interview JOSEPH Locker Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Parker39s room TYSON Vibes
Go behind the scenes in Riyadh as Anthony Joshua delivered a sensational right hand to …