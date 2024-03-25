Liverpool Featherweight talent Joe McGrail pens promotional pact with Matchroom Boxing

Liverpool Featherweight talent Joe McGrail has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will make his eagerly anticipated debut as a Matchroom fighter on the April 27 NXTGEN card at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

The 21-year-old has won all nine of his fights since joining the paid ranks with a stoppage win over Francisco Rodriguez on the huge sold-out Conor Benn vs. Chris Algieri and Katie Taylor vs. Firuza Sharipova double header in December 2021.

McGrail, who trains out of the renowned Everton Red Triangle on Albion Street under Paul Stevenson, joins Matchroom’s growing stable of talent alongside his brother Peter – who will be looking to return to winning ways at the top of Matchroom’s latest NXTGEN instalment after suffering a shock KO loss to Ja’Rico O’Quinn in December.

A standout performer at amateur level, competing in 64 bouts and becoming a National ABA Champion, the Evertonian will now look to make his mark in the domestic 126lbs division – targeting titles by the end of 2024.

“I’m made up and excited,” said McGrail. “I’m looking forward to making my mark on the big shows and showing people what I’m about. Teaming up with Matchroom and DAZN will do wonders for my career and give me a massive boost.

“I’ve got a bit more of a plan in place now and there’s going to be a lot more eyes on my fights. It’s going to be an active year for me. We’ll be pushing the rounds up and by the end of the year we should be fighting for some sort of title.

“I’m a good boxer but I throw my punches with bad intentions. I’m always trying to hurt whoever I’m in there with. I think people will like to watch that. I’m over the moon I’ll be making my big Matchroom debut in Liverpool. It means all my family and friends can be there.

“If all goes to plan, I’ll get another three fights in this year. All of my fights up until now have been four and six rounders, but this next one is over eight and the next one after that is eight too. After that we’ll go up to ten and if there are any titles out there then it should be for one. I’ll be looking for titles before the end of 2024.”

“I’m delighted to announce the signing of another outstanding fighter from Liverpool – Joe McGrail,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “We’ve been watching Joe for a long time and he hasn’t put a foot wrong so far in his professional career. April 27 is set to be a huge night for the McGrail family, with Peter looking to return to winning ways after his setback in December. Watch Joe’s journey live around the world on DAZN.”

