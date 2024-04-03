Mercado and Berrio will fight this Friday for the WBA North America Gold belt – World Boxing Association

Ernesto Mercado and Deiner Berrio will face each other this Saturday at the Red Owl Boxing Arena in Houston for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America Gold super lightweight title.

The bout will be the main event of the evening and will feature two top-level boxers facing each other in search of the regional belt of the pioneer organization.

Mercado, born in the United States, is 22 years old and has had an impressive start to his professional career in which he is undefeated. “Tito”, as the local fighter is nicknamed, has just defeated Cristian Bielma by knockout on February 24 and now he will face this challenge for a regional title.

Berrio, a Colombian who recently arrived in the United States, is 33 years old and will be going to his third fight in this country after having made almost his entire career in Colombia and having several fights in Russia. The man from Santiago de Tolu has lost two fights in a row but has looked good and now wants to reverse this situation and take the crown.

Mercado has a record of 14 wins, no losses and 13 knockouts, while Berrio has 22 wins, 4 losses, 1 draw and 13 knockouts.



