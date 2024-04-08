Parrilla dominated Mosqueda in Hampstead  – World Boxing Association

Felix Parrilla defeated Hegly Mosqueda by unanimous decision on Saturday night to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental America belt at the Phan Zone Sports Center in Hampstead, NH.

The American fighter of Puerto Rican descent won by scores of 99-91, 97-93 and 96-94 to beat the Venezuelan and take the regional belt of the pioneer organization.

Although he had less professional experience, Parrilla showed great maturity to take a victory in a very close fight and continue his undefeated career.

Mosqueda put up a fight with an aggressive train but it was not enough for the South American and he could not counter Parrilla’s work in the ring.

With the win, Parrilla reached 10 in his career, while 8 have been by knockout. Mosqueda left his record at 25 wins, 1 loss and 19 wins before the limit.



