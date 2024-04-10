Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis signs with Matchroom Boxing

“I’m excited for this partnership with Eddie Hearn, Matchroom and DAZN,” said Ennis. “I can’t wait to continue making my mark and becoming undisputed World champion. I’ve been out of the ring for a year, and I cannot wait to get back in and do what I do best; entertain the fans and put on clinics. There are blockbuster fights on the horizon for me, and I am ready to deliver them.”

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn revealed his delight at securing the highly sought-after signature of Ennis, backing the undefeated superstar to rule the world for many years to come.

“Wow – What a signing!” said Hearn. “I’ve watched this young man for many years, and I always believed he would become a pound-for-pound great, and I have no doubt he is already the greatest fighter in the division. To win the race to sign Jaron is a massive coup for Matchroom Boxing and DAZN.

“Holding the IBF title in one of boxing’s glamour divisions places Jaron front and center for some of the biggest fights out there in the sport, and we plan to deliver them for him.

“Jaron has everything needed to become a household name both in the sport and in the sporting hotbed of his Philadelphia hometown, where we are committed to building him. Fight fans can get excited for his return in the summer as he looks to hunt down the biggest fights that will elevate him to the pound-for-pound list.”

A further announcement on Ennis’ first defense of his World championship will be made soon.