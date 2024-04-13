Jordan Flynn and Cameron Vuong clash in the ring after Flynn defeats Tampela Maharusi on points on the undercard of Jordan Gill-Zelfa Barrett in Manchester, April 13 2024.
#JordanFlynn #CameronVuong #VuongFlynn
Jordan Flynn and Cameron Vuong clash in the ring after Flynn defeats Tampela Maharusi on points on the undercard of Jordan Gill-Zelfa Barrett in Manchester, April 13 2024.
#JordanFlynn #CameronVuong #VuongFlynn
Tags * AHEAD Cameron CLASH Fight Flynn jordan Matchroom Boxing Proposed Ring Ratings Vuong
Former pharmacist and white collar boxer Rhiannon Dixon sits down with Matchroom Boxing to preview …