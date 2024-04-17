Home / Boxing Videos / Jaime Munguia: Respect Will Turn To Rivalry In The Ring! | The PBC Podcast

Jaime Munguia: Respect Will Turn To Rivalry In The Ring! | The PBC Podcast

Undefeated former world champion Jaime Munguia says all the respect he has for Canelo Alvarez will go out the window once the first bell sounds when the two Mexican stars square off Saturday, May 4, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, live on PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video. Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal break down the entire PPV undercard and, on this week’s Toe to Toe segment, assess the current state of the great Canelo.

00:00 – Intro/Hot Takes: The Canelo vs. Munguia PPV Undercard
09:38 – Jaime Munguia Interview
21:49 – Toe to Toe: Assessing the Current State of Canelo Alvarez

