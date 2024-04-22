“Medallita” Jimenez won the interim WBA belt  – World Boxing Association

David “Medallita” Jimenez won the World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight interim championship by unanimous decision over John Ramirez this weekend at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Costa Rican made another great fight in the United States and this time he won the interim belt of the pioneer organization after scoring cards of 117-111, 117-111 and 116-112.

Jimenez made a fight as he usually does. He went to the front, never stopped throwing punches and overwhelmed his opponent for most of the rounds with an impressive fight train worthy of a world champion. “Medallita” looked strong and brave throughout the fight, which paid off for him to take the victory.

For his part, Ramirez fell short in his attempt to capture the belt and although he fought a good fight, he was unable to respond to the onslaught of the visiting fighter.

The Costa Rican left his record at 16 wins, 1 loss and 11 knockouts, while Ramirez lost his undefeated record and now has 13 wins, 1 loss and 9 knockouts.



