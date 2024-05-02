Home / Boxing News / WBA Future Champions this Saturday in memory of Salvador Sanchez – World Boxing Association

This Saturday a new WBA Future Champions event will take place in Coyoacan, Mexico. Hosted by the Coyoacan Boxing Club, an amateur tournament will be held to honor the memory of boxing legend Salvador Sanchez. 

Sanchez has been one of the great warriors of Mexican boxing and it is fitting to pay tribute to such a great fighter and a great person both in and out of the sport. 

The event will feature dozens of fighters from the age of 13 and will take place at the Coyoacan Boxing Club in the morning hours as part of the Cinco de Mayo celebration. 

The pioneer organization is very happy to participate in this activity in a country with a great tradition such as Mexico and hopes to continue joining ties around the world to expand this project that seeks to provide opportunities for young fighters.



