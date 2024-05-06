“Big Bang will bomb The Bomber!” Zhilei Zhang insists he will UNLEASH HELL & KO Deontay Wilder 💥





Zhilei Zhang caught up with Dev Sahni to speak about his upcoming heavyweight fight with Deontay Wilder on the Queensberry vs Matchroom 5 v 5 card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Zhang also reflected on his recent loss to Joseph Parker as he looks to make amends on June 1st.

