Canelo remains the face of boxing  – World Boxing Association

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez remains the undisputed champion after a resounding victory against Jaime Munguia this weekend in the main event of Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas.

The Mexican had a tough opponent in front of him but showed his hierarchy to pull out a great victory in which he managed to knock down his opponent and in the end won with cards of 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112.

Alvarez promised that Munguia’s youth and undefeated record would not be an important factor for him and that he was going to win on Saturday night, which he did despite the difficulty that his compatriot represented.

The challenger was motivated and looking for the victory but Canelo was able to adapt to the fight, find the distance and deploy all his skills. In the fourth round he landed an uppercut to the chin that sent Munguia to the canvas and put the fight on his side.

Alvarez remains the face of boxing with this win, which was the 61st in his career, while he has 2 losses, 2 draws and 39 knockouts. For his part, Mu Guia left his record at 43 wins and 1 loss.



