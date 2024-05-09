Younan-Luna this Saturday in Huntington  – World Boxing Association

Undefeated Junior Younan and veteran Ricardo Luna will step into the ring this Saturday to contest the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental America Gold super middleweight belt at the Paramount Theatre in Huntington, West Virginia.

Younan will return to the ring after his last victory in November 2023, when he defeated Ramses Agaton by unanimous decision in an eight round bout in Cancun, Mexico. He will return to U.S. soil and with the opportunity to conquer this regional title.

This time his opponent will be a Mexican, known for being tough and always putting on a good show. Luna is 34 years old and comes from a knockout loss in September against prospect Darius Fulghum, but now he will try to change his course in this fight.

Younan’s record is 19 wins, no losses, 1 draw and 11 knockouts. In Luna’s case, he has 26 wins, 11 losses, 2 draws and 17 knockouts.



