JUNIOR YOUNAN THRILLS STAR BOXING FULL CARD RESULTS PARAMOUNT NY | Star Boxing

Huntington, New York (May 12, 2024)—Joe DeGuardia’sBoxing Rockin’ Fights 47 delivered an exciting night of boxing at the Paramount in Huntington, Long Island.

Undefeated Junior Younan (20-0-1 12 KO’s) was very impressive in scoring a sensational, highlight reel knockout over veteran Ricardo Adrian Luna to capture the vacant WBA CONTINENTAL AMERICA GOLD CHAMPIONSHIP. Younan’s had the type of performance that is sure to put the Brooklyn NY prospect on the world map as he seeks to fight the top names in boxing after recently becoming a part of Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing stable. The knockout came at 2:53 in the first round

Undefeated Ryan O’Rourke (11-0 3 KO’s) returned to the ring after an injury filled layoff and had to work very hard to take the unanimous decision against determined Polish Welterweight Michal Bulik. Scores were 59-55, 59-56 and 58-56.

Ronny Reyes and Yeuri Andujar engaged in an exciting 6 round battle in the Jr Lightweight division. The fighters went toe to toe for the entire 6 rounds, each taking a turn having his way. In the end, Andujar scored the upset majority decision over the previously undefeated Reyes by scores of 57-57, 58-56, and a seemingly outrageous score of 60-54 by judge John Basile, for Andujar.

The opening fight of the night was a thrillingly engaging and entertaining war between pro debuting John McDonagh and Tevin Terrance. The fight was sensational and worthy of a ‘club show 4 round fight of the year’ award. It is an example of the fights that have made Star Boxing’s Rockin’ Fights series one of the longest running and most successful shows in boxing. The fight was an all-out slugfest. The fittingly appropriate end result was a split draw, 39-37 for each fighter and 38-38 on the final scorecard in their Super Middleweight bout. Both were winners

