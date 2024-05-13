Niyomtrong-Dusmatov purse bid scheduled for May 27th – World Boxing Association

The fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) minimum world super championship between champion Thamannon Niyomtrong and mandatory challenger Hasanboy Dusmatov has been called for auction by the Championships Committee of the organization for Monday, May 27.

The pioneer body sent the official communication to both teams, who are already aware of the bidding and all the related details through a press release.

The bidding will be conducted by the committee’s director, Carlos Chavez, and will take place via zoom at 11:00 a.m. Houston local time. As is customary in this type of fights, the split will be 75% for the champion and 25% for the challenger, while the minimum amount to keep the rights to the fight will be US $ 80,000.00.

The winner of the bidding and all the details of the process will be published through the official channels of the WBA once the auction is completed.



