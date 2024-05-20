Roger Gutierrez becomes Fedecetro champion in Maracaibo  – World Boxing Association

The former world champion, Roger ¨The Kid¨ Gutiérrez feels the taste of victory again, after defeating by unanimous decision (100-90 X3) the tough Mexican Alan ¨Superman¨ Ayala to become the new World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedecentro lightweight champion.

Gutierrez returned to his homeland Maracaibo, Zulia state, Venezuela, where he is still undefeated as a professional. The city of Maracaibo has supported him at this stage of his career to regain confidence, after two consecutive defeats, in August 2023 against the undefeated Georgian, Otar Eranosyan (14-0) by knockout and last February against the experienced Russian, Zaur Abdullaev (19-1) by unanimous decision.

Moments of the fight

In a fight without a study round, Roger started the actions aggressively, taking the initiative, conquering the center of the ring, looking for his opponent at all times with his guard up. On the other hand, Ayala tried to counter the attacks of the local, walking around the ring and opting more for the counterattack.

Alan (11-4) as the rounds went by was gaining more confidence, began to stand in the short and medium guard more frequently to exchange with the local. However, Gutierrez more experienced in the ring and with a physical condition to highlight, overcame the onslaught of his opponent, while, he was giving him damage in the soft areas.

The former 130 lbs. world champion, Roger Gutierrez (28-6-1 / 21 KO), wins his second regional title of the pioneer organization, after winning the Fedelatin title at the beginning of 2023 against the Dominican Henry Delgado (20-2) and now he reaches the Fedecentro. He also made public his desire to fight again in Zulia in 2024.

It was a tough opponent, Mexican and warrior, from the beginning I knew that the fight would be complicated and that it would surely come to a decision. I felt very good, I am happy to return to Maracaibo with my people, I am very grateful and why not, to fight here again this year”, said Gutierrez.



