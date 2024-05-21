MAGNIFICENT SEVEN BACK TO BRUM ON 20 JULY

LIAM DAVIES WILL defend his IBO world super bantamweight title against Shabaz Masoud and Nathan Heaney will rematch Brad Pauls for the British middleweight title as part of another bumper Magnificent Seven production to be staged at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on Saturday, 20 July.

Tickets for the bumper Magnificent Seven show at Resorts World Arena on Saturday, 20 July are on sale now from: theticketfactory.com.

Featuring on what will be an action-packed night will be Queensberry new girl Chantelle Cameron, English heavyweight champion Sol Dacres up against David Adeleye, WBO European and English welterweight champion Owen Cooper taking on Ekow Essuman, British and Commonwealth bantamweight champion Ashley Lane defending against Liverpool firebrand Andrew Cain and a return to the ring for Commonwealth Silver light heavyweight champion Ezra Taylor.

Defending the IBO title he won in spectacular fashion against Erik Robles Ayala in March is Telford favourite Davies (17-0, 8), who enters into a domestic duel against unbeaten Stoke talent Masoud (12-0, 4), holder of the WBA Intercontinental title.

British champion Heaney (18-0-1, 6 KOs) will play it again against the Newquay Bomb Pauls (18-1-1, 10), with the pair having fought to a captivating draw at the same arena in March with over 2,000 fans from Stoke in attendance. Second time around success over Pauls would represent the next step of Heaney’s passion-fuelled mission to fulfil his middleweight dreams.

The vacant WBC Interim world super lightweight championship will be on the line for the Queensberry debut of former undisputed world champion Cameron (18-1, 8), who makes her return to the ring after being edged out in a majority decision in her rematch against Katie Taylor in Dublin in November of last year, having defeated the Irish legend in May.

Local heavyweight favourite Dacres (8-0, 2) will defend his English title for a second time against British title challenger David Adeleye (12-1, 11), the former WBO European champion, who was unsuccessful in his championship challenge against Fabio Wardley over in Riyadh in October of last year.

It promises to be a fascinating heavyweight collision where both fighters will be bidding to nudge themselves towards the leading pack of the division.

WBO European and English welterweight champion Cooper (10-0, 4) from Worcester, fresh off a breakthrough stoppage of previously undefeated young rival Eithan James in March, takes on the challenge of the hugely experienced former British and Commonwealth champion Ekow Essuman (19-1, 7), who made four successful defences of the Lonsdale belt he won by defeating Chris Jenkins in July 2021.

A brutal encounter will be anticipated at bantamweight when British and Commonwealth champion Lane (18-10-2, 3) from Bristol defends his titles against the Liverpool knockout specialist Cain (11-1, 10), who returned to the ring earlier this month after recovering from a severe fracture to his hand. Lane, 33, comes into the fight following two brutal stoppage victories over English champion Jordan Purkiss and former WBC International champion Chris Bourke.

Also featuring will be Nottingham’s hot light heavyweight champion prospect Taylor (8-0, 6) making a first defence of his title, plus three-time National champion Dan Kerrigan making his professional debut over four rounds at super lightweight.

“The depth and quality of this fight card in Birmingham is unrivalled in this country,” stated promoter Frank Warren. “The Magnificent Seven concept is proving hugely popular and getting stronger each time.

“The lucky fans who snap up the tickets for the Resorts World Arena on July 20 will be treated to seven seriously meaningful title fights with so much on the line for our Queensberry fighters.

“Nathan Heaney rightly jumps back in with Brad Pauls following their hugely entertaining encounter last time out, which was declared a draw, with Liam Davies defending his IBO world title in a cracking domestic scrap against the highly-skilled Shabaz Masoud.

“We’ve got three really tasty scraps to feast our eyes on with Sol Dacres and David Adeleye looking to make some serious noise at heavyweight and Owen Cooper vs Ekow Essuman has the makings of a welterweight barnstormer. Ashley Lane against Andrew Cain has, quite simply, got fight written all over it.

“We will also get the chance to welcome one of the most exciting female fighters in the business, Chantelle Cameron, to the Queensberry ranks, plus the charismatic light heavyweight star in the making Ezra Taylor taking his next step towards stardom.

“This is a fight night you really shouldn’t miss.”

Tickets for the bumper Magnificent Seven show at Resorts World Arena on Saturday, 20 July are on sale now from: theticketfactory.com.