“I'll Knock You OUT!” – Subriel Matias Vs Liam Paro: Make The Days Count (Pre-Fight Doc)





A mouthwatering IBF World Super Lightweight showdown awaits on June 15. Champion Subriel Matias makes his Matchroom debut on home soil against unbeaten Liam Paro. Follow both men who outline their sacrifices to reach the summit of the 140lbs division. The big punching Puerto Rican monster Matias has eyes to unify the division but the southpaw Aussie Paro is finding form at the right time. Watch our exclusive pre-fight build-up as both men strive to Make The Days Count.

#MatiasParo #Boxing #SubrielMatias

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.