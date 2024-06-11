Garcia and Davis to fight for the WBA International belt on Saturday  – World Boxing Association

Elijah Garcia and Kyrone Davis will step into the ring at the MGM Grand Arena to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) International bantamweight belt this Saturday.

This fight will be an undercard bout of Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin will face off for the WBA lightweight title in the main event.

Garcia is one of the division’s top prospects and will get another chance to showcase himself on a big stage, this time with a regional title on the line. The American defeated Jose Armando Resendiz in his most recent fight on September 30, 2023.

He is a fighter with power in his hands who knows how to box and resolve his fights both by knockout and from a distance. At 21 years old, he has made a name for himself in the boxing world and is looking to continue to climb the career ladder.

On the other side is Davis, a 29-year-old fighter who comes in with two wins in a row and has not lost since 2021 when he lost by knockout to David Benavidez. Since then he has been recovering well and will now face a tough challenge, but one that will be a big win for him if he wins.

Both will take part in public training on Wednesday and an official press conference on Thursday, two steps before Friday’s weigh-in. Garcia is undefeated in 16 fights, 12 won by knockout, while Davis has 18 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 6 knockouts.



