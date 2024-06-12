“I Only Want What I Earned.” – David Benavidez Is Fed Up With Canelo | ATS Fight





In a sit down interview with Stephen Jackson on the latest episode of FIGHT TOWNS: MIAMI, ‘The Mexican Monster’, David Benavidez, discusses not getting a fight with Canelo Alvarez and how he only wants what he earned. Plus, he says he moved up in weight because if he wont get his chance at being unified champ at 168lbs he will get it some where else.

Look out for the full uncut interview with Benavidez dropping TOMORROW

Watch the full episode of FIGHT TOWNS: Miami here: https://youtu.be/fOtdImJV89Y

