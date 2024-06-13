Home / Boxing Videos / Throwback | Marco Antonio Barrera vs Rocky Juarez 1! The Baby Face Assassin Proves He Still Got It!

Throwback | Marco Antonio Barrera vs Rocky Juarez 1! The Baby Face Assassin Proves He Still Got It!

Golden Boy Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Marco Antonio Barrera Never Failed To Give The Crowd A Battle! Legendary Champion!

Marco Barrera vs Rocky Juarez
May. 20th, 2006 – Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA – #BarreraJuarez

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #marco #antonio #barrera #guadalajara #mexico #babyface #assassin #rocky #throwback #throwbackthursday #highlights #highlight #free

About Golden Boy Boxing

