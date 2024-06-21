“I'll SMASH Him All Over The Place!” – Felix Cash Vs Tyler Denny Press Conference Highlights





Watch back some clips from a fiery presser in Birmingham as Felix Cash and Tyler Denny exchanged verbals before their European Middleweight Title clash.

More fireworks ensured as Lewis Crocker and Conah Walker plus Shannon Ryan and Emma Dolan also went back n’forth alongside Kane Baker and Aqib Fiaz!

