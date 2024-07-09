“This Is Life Changing!” Prizefighter Is Back! 8 Men, $1m Prize | Make The Days Count





Prizefighter is back with a bang. A revised format launches with the Middleweights bidding to land a huge $1m winners cheque. Follow our 8 quarter finalists as they prepare for battle on Monday 15 July in Osaka, Japan:

Riku Kunimoto vs Eiki Kani

Kazuto Takesako vs Mark Dickinson

Ainiwaer Yilixiati vs Kieron Conway

Aaron McKenna vs Jeovanny Estela

