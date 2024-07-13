Gadzhimagomedov is new WBA Bridgerweight Champion  – World Boxing Association

Russian Muslim Gadzhimagomedov became the new World Boxing Association (WBA) bridgerweight champion by defeating Zhaoxin Zhang by a fourth round technical knockout on Friday in Serpukhov, Russia.

Gadzhimagomedov showed his superiority from the first bell and his punches started to hurt his Chinese opponent from the very first moment. It seemed only a matter of time before he would define the fight and so it turned out to be.

At the height of the fourth round he combined a series of punches to the face and sent Zhang to the canvas so that the referee stopped the actions due to the bad condition of the visiting fighter.

It was a great victory for the local fighter, who reached 4 wins, 3 by knockout. In Zhang’s case, his record stands at 12 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 7 knockouts.