Roy Jones Jr. Ranks '4 Young Kings', Pound for Pound #1 & Talks David Benavidez | FIGHT TOWNS: Miami

Watch the full uncut, unfiltered full interview with boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. from FIGHT TOWNS: MIAMI, as Stephen Jackson sits down with the hall of famer to talk about David Benavidez’ talent, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis’ future, and the 4 ‘young kings’ of boxing in Tank Davis, Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney & Shakur Stevenson. Plus, Roy opens up about the state of women’s boxing, shares who he think is the number 1 pound for pound fighter in the world, discusses the impact Muhammad Ali had on him and much more.
Record on May 6th, 2024.
Watch the full episode of FIGHT TOWNS: Miami here: https://youtu.be/fOtdImJV89Y
(00:00:00) – Intro
(00:01:20) – Upbringing in Florida, Getting Into Boxing
(00:07:20) – Basketball vs. Boxing
(00:10:30) – Staying In One City: MJ vs. Bron
(00:13:45) – Florida Fighting Hot Bed
(00:15:50) – David Benavidez
(00:24:00) – 3 Fighters David Benavidez Is Like
(00:26:50) – Young ‘4 Kings’ Of Boxing
(00:38:18) – Face Of Boxing, Canelo
(00:39:20) – Inoue or Bud Pound for Pound #1
(00:40:45) – ‘Boots’ Ennis
(00:42:20) – State Of Women’s Boxing
(00:44:50) – Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
(00:49:30) – Muhammad Ali
(00:51:55) – What’s Next For Roy, Being A Trainer
(00:58:30) – Quick Hitters
(01:06:40) – END