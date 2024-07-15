Roy Jones Jr. Ranks '4 Young Kings', Pound for Pound #1 & Talks David Benavidez | FIGHT TOWNS: Miami





Watch the full uncut, unfiltered full interview with boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. from FIGHT TOWNS: MIAMI, as Stephen Jackson sits down with the hall of famer to talk about David Benavidez’ talent, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis’ future, and the 4 ‘young kings’ of boxing in Tank Davis, Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney & Shakur Stevenson. Plus, Roy opens up about the state of women’s boxing, shares who he think is the number 1 pound for pound fighter in the world, discusses the impact Muhammad Ali had on him and much more.

Record on May 6th, 2024.

(00:00:00) – Intro

(00:01:20) – Upbringing in Florida, Getting Into Boxing

(00:07:20) – Basketball vs. Boxing

(00:10:30) – Staying In One City: MJ vs. Bron

(00:13:45) – Florida Fighting Hot Bed

(00:15:50) – David Benavidez

(00:24:00) – 3 Fighters David Benavidez Is Like

(00:26:50) – Young ‘4 Kings’ Of Boxing

(00:38:18) – Face Of Boxing, Canelo

(00:39:20) – Inoue or Bud Pound for Pound #1

(00:40:45) – ‘Boots’ Ennis

(00:42:20) – State Of Women’s Boxing

(00:44:50) – Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

(00:49:30) – Muhammad Ali

(00:51:55) – What’s Next For Roy, Being A Trainer

(00:58:30) – Quick Hitters

(01:06:40) – END