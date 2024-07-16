KO | Jezzrel Corrales vs Alberto Machado! Both Hit The Canvas In Search For Super Feather Title!





Give It Up For Both These Warriors!

Jezzrel Corrales returns to the ring this Saturday, July 20th, 2024 vs Francisco Fonseca! Fonseca has put some wins under his belt after his most famous outing vs Ryan Garcia and now looks to return to the Contender talks as he takes on Veteran, Jezzrel Corrales!

Jezzrel Corrales vs Alberto Machado

Oct. 21st, 2017 – Turning Stone Casino, Verona, NY – #CorralesMachado

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #jezzrel #corrales #panama #alberto #machado #puertorico #super #featherweight #ko #knockoutcity #knockout #highlights #highlight

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:

https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl