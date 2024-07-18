Miranda vs Albons this Saturday in Madrid  – World Boxing Association

Gold featherweight champion Jennifer Miranda will face Victoria Albons this Saturday, July 20 at the Teatro Las Vegas in Madrid, Spain, in a fight that will not have the World Boxing Association (WBA) title at stake.

The Spanish fighter requested permission to make this optional bout and the women’s committee granted it to her given the current situation of the category and her need to stay active until she can put the crown in dispute.

Miranda comes from defeating Lara Altamirano last January with a wide unanimous decision, which allowed her to keep the belt of the pioneer organisation and continue growing in her professional career.

Now she will face Albons, a Mallorcan who will be looking for her revenge after losing to Miranda in amateur boxing in 2021. Four years later, she will have the opportunity to face her again and wants to change history in a much more attractive scenario like the one that will take place this Saturday.

Miranda comes in with a record of 10 wins, no losses and 1 knockout, while Albons has 1 win and 1 loss.